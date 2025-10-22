Murder trial begins for former sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson charged in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey

(PEORIA, Ill.) -- The trial began on Wednesday of Sean Grayson, the former sheriff's deputy, who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 2024 fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who called 911 to report a possible intruder at her home in Springfield, Illinois.

The Sangamon County deputy was charged with a total of three counts in connection with Massey's death -- first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Grayson’s attorney, Daniel Fultz, declined to provide comment to ABC News ahead of the trial, but confirmed on Friday that his client has “pleaded not guilty to all charges.”

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser, who delivered opening arguments on Wednesday for the prosecution, walked the jury through key moments during the night that Massey died.

“Make no mistake, we are here in this courthouse today because of the actions of Sean Grayson," Milhiser said. "On July 6, 2024, in her kitchen, without lawful justification, he shot and killed [Sonya Massey]. That’s why we are here."

"You will see captured on video what happens when the defendant gets mad at a woman who is standing in her own kitchen calling for help," he added.

Milhiser said that prosecutors will show the jury the body camera footage, which shows the incident from the point of view of Grayson's partner, who also responded to the scene. The footage released by Illinois State Police shows the incident from the partner's point of view because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents reviewed by ABC News.

“The defendant does not turn on his bodycam — Which is a pattern you’ll see throughout this trial," Milhiser said.

Meanwhile, Grayson's attorney Daniel Fultz, who delivered opening arguments for the defense on Wednesday, urged jurors not to make up their minds early about this case.

"Making your mind up early closes the possibility you will miss facts that will affect your decision," Fultz said, arguing that Grayson "believed that he would suffer great bodily harm or death" during his encounter with Massey.

"Ms. Massey made the decision to lift the pot of boiling water above her head to attempt to throw that at Dept. Grayson. It was at that moment and only at that moment that Dept. Grayson discharged his weapon," Fultz said.

"What happened [to] Ms. Massey was a tragedy. But it was not a crime," he added.

Witness testimony also began on Wednesday in the trial, which is being held in Peoria, Illinois.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday, where a panel of 12 jurors was seated, according to ABC News' affiliate in Springfield, WICS. The process took more than five hours and ended with a jury made up of nine white women, one Black man and two white men, as well as two white men and one white woman selected as alternate jurors.

The trial was moved from Sangamon County to Peoria County due to extensive media publicity.

What the video shows

Body camera footage of the incident released by Illinois State Police on July 22, 2024 shows Massey telling the two responding deputies, "Please, don't hurt me," once she answered their knocks on her door.

"I don't want to hurt you; you called us,” Grayson responded.

Later in the video, while inside Massey's home as she searches for her ID, Grayson points out a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, "We don't need a fire while we're in here."

Massey then appears to pour some of the water into the sink and tells the deputy, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," video shows.

Grayson threatens to shoot her, the video shows, and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt. She briefly rises, and Grayson shoots her three times, the footage shows.

Massey died from a gunshot wound to her head, according to an autopsy report released in July 2024, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed to ABC News.

Prosecutors alleged that Grayson discouraged his partner from retrieving the medical kit to render aid to Massey after the shooting because he allegedly thought the injuries were too severe to revive her.

"No, headshot, dude. She’s done. You can go get it, but that’s a headshot," Grayson tells his partner after he says he is going to retrieve the medical kit, body camera video shows. "What else do we do? I’m not taking pot boiling water to the [expletive] face and it already reached us,” Grayson adds.

The judge in the case ruled during a pre-trial hearing last month against the defense’s request to exclude body camera footage that shows what happened after Massey was shot, according to WICS.

Grayson said he feared for his life during his encounter with Massey, according to documents released by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office in August 2024.

"While on scene, I was in fear Dep. (redacted) and I were going to receive great bodily harm or death. Due to being in fear of our safety and life, I fired my duty weapon," Grayson wrote in his field case report.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Massey’s family, said during a statement at the time that the autopsy confirmed that this was an “unnecessary, excessive use of force, completely unnecessary, certainly not justified."

Crump said that Massey struggled with her mental health and body camera footage released in Sept. 2024 shows her interacting with officers on July 5 -- 16 hours before she was fatally shot -- after her mother called 911 to report that her daughter was having a mental health episode.

A review of the case by the Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force. Garyson was fired in July 2024 by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted in this case.

