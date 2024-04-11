Multiple people injured in shooting at Eid celebration in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA — Multiple people were injured after gunfire broke out at a celebration to mark the end of Ramadan in Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Parkside neighborhood at an Eid al-Fitr event that was attended by approximately 1,000 people, police said. The holiday marks the end of Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting.

Two "factions" pulled out guns and started shooting at each other at the outdoor gathering, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. About 30 shots were fired, he said.

A 22-year-old was shot in the stomach during the gunfire and a juvenile self-transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, Bethel said. Both are in stable condition, he said.

An officer at the event also shot a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly armed with a gun, according to Bethel. The teen was shot in the shoulder and leg. The officer recovered the firearm and transported the teen to a hospital, he said.

A child also fractured their leg when they were hit by a responding police officer's car, Bethel said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Bethel said. They include the 15-year-old who was shot by the officer, as well as four suspects -- three juveniles and an adult-- who fled the scene with guns, according to Bethel. Five weapons were recovered overall, he said.

A motive remains unknown, Bethel said.

Bethel praised individuals in the park who "grabbed kids and got them out of harm's way" and said it was "fortunate" that there were no further casualties in the shooting.

"We know that the majority, 99% of the individuals at this event, are good people who wanted to have a good time," Bethel said.

The shooting incident is under investigation. Local law enforcement are collaborating with federal partners, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.

One attendee described the chaotic scene to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI-TV.

"I just saw everybody just running and frantic," she told the station. "People's strollers getting turned over, everybody screaming."

"Everybody just ran away like it was an elephant stampede," she continued.

