Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida mall, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Florida mall two days before Christmas, police said.

A suspect in the shooting -- which occurred at the Paddock Mall in Ocala Saturday afternoon -- is believed to have fled, police said.

The mall is being evacuated, the Ocala Police Department said while urging people to avoid the area.

UPDATE: There is no longer an active shooting situation. There are multiple people injured. The suspect is believed to have fled. The mall is being evacuated at this time. Please avoid the area as police investigate. https://t.co/j8Uk5iYjob — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 23, 2023

Syriah Williams, 18, told ABC News she was shopping at Bath & Body Works with her mother when she heard several shots ring out and "chaos erupted."

"The employees opened the back storage area and told everyone to run," said Williams, who took cover behind the counters at the store.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

