More than 50 million on alert for snow and ice from Kentucky to Maine

(NEW YORK) -- A winter storm brought the first big batch of snow and ice to parts of the Midwest and South on Monday, and now that same storm is bringing ice to parts of Appalachia and heavy snow to the inland Northeast on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Kansas City area saw 3 to 5 inches of snow, while Louisville recorded around 3 inches of snow. St. Louis, Missouri, and Indianapolis both recorded about 2 to 4 inches of snow.

A glaze of ice wreaked havoc on roads in places like Oklahoma and Arkansas on Monday, and on Tuesday, that ice will be a major threat for cities including Boone, North Carolina, and Roanoke, Virginia.

On Tuesday, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and western New York could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Winter weather advisories are in place in northern Pennsylvania and central New York, where 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in several counties.

"With snow and rain in the forecast, we urge all New Jerseyans to be cautious of icy roads and walkways," he warned on social media on Tuesday.

Many eastern Pennsylvania school districts are closed for the day, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

Cities directly along the East Coast will be warmer and will likely only get rain, but there is a brief chance for a morning wintry mix around Washington, D.C., that could cause disruption on roads.

A winter storm warning is in place from northeast Pennsylvania to central Maine, where more than 6 inches of snow is in the forecast. Some spots could even see snow totals of 9 to 12 inches.

By Tuesday night, the rain will be ending in New York City but ongoing in Boston, while snow will still falling from Albany, New York, through Maine.

