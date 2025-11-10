More than 1,500 flights canceled in US on Monday as travel disruptions continue

(NEW YORK) -- More than 1,500 flights were canceled across the country early on Monday amid the Federal Aviation Administration's limiting capacity at 40 major U.S. airports.

Another 881 flights were expected to be delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware, an airline traffic tracker, which also logged some 1,509 cancellations for flights within, into or out of the United States.

The travel chaos, which comes amid a record-length shutdown of the federal government, was expected to continue into Tuesday, according to the tracker. At leat 987 flights that had been planned for Tuesday were canceled, FlightAware said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.