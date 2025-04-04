Mookie Betts to visit White House with Dodgers after skipping it in President Trump's first term

Mookie Betts skipped a visit to the White House during Donald Trump's first term after winning the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox. He has different plans with the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers.

The former MVP told reporters Friday he intends to visit Trump at the White House with his teammates on April 7, when the Dodgers will celebrate their eighth World Series title. He indicated it was a matter of being present for his teammates, and also said he regretted not going in 2019.

Said he regrets decision not to participate in Red Sox visit in 2019. “I made it about me. … I’m not the same person I was then” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 4, 2025

Betts notably didn't present a political reason when he confirmed he wouldn't go after the 2018 Fall Classic, simply saying he "decided not to."

Similarly, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in 2019 he would not visit Trump in the White House if his team hypothetically won the World Series. He confirmed he will make the trip last month:

"I respect the position. It's the highest office in our country certainly, in the world. So I'm looking forward to it."

Both Betts and Roberts visited former president Joe Biden at the White House in 2021 after winning the 2020 World Series.

The Dodgers will be visiting Trump at a politically chaotic time, as the stock market has seen significant losses since the president instituted sweeping tariffs that could raise prices and upend global trade. There have also been recent headlines about the Trump administration's removal of an article about Jackie Robinson, the Dodgers legend who broke the color barrier, from the Pentagon's website (which was later restored) and the removal of a Robinson biography from the library at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Betts has taken a central role in shaping Robinson's legacy in recent years, such as with his production of the 2022 documentary "Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag."

One Dodgers star who might not make the trip is World Series MVP Freddie Freeman. The Canadian-American was placed on the 10-day IL with an ankle injury after slipping in the shower last weekend and does not appear to have joined the Dodgers on their current road trip, which will see them face the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend before heading to D.C. to visit Trump and the Washington Nationals.

The 8-0 Dodgers are currently off to their best start in franchise history, and their eight straight wins is also the longest undefeated run by a defending champion to open a season. Shohei Ohtani pushed them past the previous record-holder, the 1933 New York Yankees, with a walk-off homer on Wednesday.