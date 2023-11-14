Monday Night football: Eagles vs. Chiefs score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Football fans are getting a rare and special treat Monday night: a Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, teams that are essentially just as good as they were nine months ago.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in February, and for the Chiefs, it was a return to the top of the mountain just three years after Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the 2019 Chiefs had first conquered the summit. For the Eagles, it was a bitter defeat that spoiled a dream season and a breakout performance from QB Jalen Hurts.

Now they're back on opposite sides of the field once more, but there's a little less pressure. This time it's just Week 11 and not the Super Bowl, so there's less on the line. However, many things are the same. Both are among the best and most complete teams in the NFL. (The Eagles have the best record at 8-1, and the Chiefs are tied for second at 7-2.) They're led by outstanding quarterbacks who are again at the top of everyone's MVP lists. Those quarterbacks are surrounded by a wealth of top-tier talent. And they've continued to play like it almost every week.

Given the talent and dedication on both teams, this game could go either way. But there's one thing we know for sure: since they're not playing at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, the turf will definitely be better.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates as the Eagles and Chiefs face off on Monday Night Football.