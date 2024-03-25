Mock Draft Monday with Nate Tice: Raiders make desperate QB pick

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.

Harmon has Tice break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams. Tice explains how team's free agency decisions help create a clearer picture of what the team thinks they need and what they'll likely target in the draft.

Tice then shares his five favorite pick fits in his latest mock which include sending Iowa DB Cooper DeJean to the Rams and Texas WR Adi Mitchell to the Jaguars. Tice also has two of the top OL prospects going to the Seahawks and 49ers to help those offenses reach their full potential in 2024.

Tice then shares his least favorite pick from his latest mock that has Washington QB Michael Penix going to the Raiders. On the flip side, Harmon and Tice end the show discussing what makes Drake Maye an outstanding QB prospect.

3:23 - Nate Tice's Mock Draft methodology

10:45 - L.A. Rams draft Iowa DB Cooper DeJean

16:00 - Jacksonville Jaguars draft Texas WR Adi Mitchell

25:25 - San Francisco 49ers draft Georgia OT Amarius Mims

34:45 - Seattle Seahawks draft Duke OT Graham Barton

41:25 - Indianapolis Colts draft Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

44:05 - Las Vegas Raiders draft Washington QB Michael Penix

50:00 - Matt Harmon gets Drake Maye-pilled by Nate Tice

