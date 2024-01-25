National

MLB 2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Third Basemen

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The hot corner was once the domain of power hitters hitting in the middle of the order. A new wave of players are showing off a more well-rounded skill set, with the occasional dual eligibility with other positions. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of those slash players — shortstop eligibility — and filled the power part with 30 home runs, but with 49 stolen bases he’s one of the best power-speed players in fantasy baseball.

Elly De La Cruz (13 HR, 35 SB), Gunnar Henderson (28 HR, 10 SB) and José Ramírez (24 HR, 28 SB) are other five-tool players occupying the hot corner, and the first two have multi-position eligibility.

Check out our rankings to see where some of your favorite players are slotted going into fantasy drafts in the coming months:

Who will be your top third base in 2024?

