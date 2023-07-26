Mitch McConnell escorted away from press conference after falling silent

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s weekly press conference came to an abrupt halt Wednesday afternoon when he appeared to lose his train of thought while addressing reporters.

McConnell had just begun speaking about work on the Pentagon funding bill when he paused, mid-sentence, for nearly 30 seconds. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., approached McConnell and asked if he wanted to say anything else to the press, then escorted him away from the podium. Sen. John Thune, N-N.D., the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, took over the press conference.

McConnell, 81, returned to work in April after a six-week absence following a fall at a Washington, D.C. hotel in which he suffered a concussion and fractured rib. Before returning to the hill, McConnell completed in-patient physical therapy.

Twelve minutes after the pause, McConnell returned to the press conference after stepping into his office and was asked if the incident was related to his injury earlier this year.

“I’m fine,” McConnell responded. When asked whether he was still fully able to do his job, McConnell said, "Yeah."

A McConnell aide told Yahoo News that the senator "felt light headed" and stepped away for a moment.

Speaking after McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. was asked about the incident and replied, “I always wish Leader McConnell well.”

McConnell has served in the Senate since 1985 and has been the chamber’s Republican leader since 2007.