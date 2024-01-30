Missing Kentucky 5-year-old girl found safe, her dad taken into custody for her mom's murder: Police

NEW YORK — A missing 5-year-old girl has been found safe and her father -- who was wanted for the murder of the little girl's mom -- is in custody, Kentucky authorities said Monday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Lela Black, from Princeton, Kentucky, who was believed to be with her biological father, 42-year-old Byron Black, Kentucky State Police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Byron Black for the murder of Lela's mom, police said.

On Sunday, authorities responded to Lela's home and found her mom, Kelly Black, shot in the back of the head, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.

Princeton is about 40 miles north of the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

State police announced Monday afternoon that Lela was found safe and her dad was in custody. Police did not say where they were found.

