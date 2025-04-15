Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard to miss start of NBA playoffs as he deals with blood clots: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly head into the playoffs with one of its stars still sidelined. Guard Damian Lillard, who has been out since March 18 with blood clots, will miss the start of the NBA playoffs, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Bucks, the No. 5 seed, will open the playoffs against the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers on Saturday, in a rematch of last season's first round.

Lillard has sat out the past month after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. The blood clot condition is one that is oddly common among basketball players; San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with the same issue earlier this season.

The condition is treated with blood thinners to lessen the blood clot. As a result, a return timeline is difficult to establish.

