Michigan Gov. Whitmer's office reports breach of summer home

LANSING, Mich. — (LANSING, Mich.) -- A person attempted to breach Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer home in August, just months after the conviction of 9 men in a plot to kidnap the governor, according to a statement from Whitmer's chief of staff.

"We received a report of an individual attempting to breach the governor's property through a restricted area," Joanne Huls said. "This individual's actions are taken extremely seriously given the recent plot to kidnap and kill her and ongoing threats to governors in other states."

A man scaled the cliff at the governor's summer house on Aug. 26 in Antrim County, Michigan, according to a source briefed on the investigation. Initially, he allegedly told members of Gov. Whitmer's state police detail he was trying to get photos of the bridge close to the governor's home, but upon further investigation, state police learned he was trying to get video or recordings of conversations happening on the governor's porch, according to the source.

He also told members of the state police he was there a day prior, according to the source.

The man was detained, but not arrested, according to the source, and because the governor lives on an island, he was physically put on a ferry and sent back to mainland Michigan.

Authorities did not say if the governor was home at the time during the August incident.

The governor's summer home has been connected to past threats against the governor.

Nine men were convicted last year in a plot to surveil, kidnap and kill the governor, largely over the Democratic governor's strict COVID-19 shutdowns.

The men were convicted on federal and state charges for conspiracy, firearm violations and providing material support for a terrorist act.

Five other men charged in connection with the kidnapping plot have been acquitted.

It's unclear if the August breach was connected to the previous kidnapping plot against the governor.

"The Michigan State Police can confirm that an individual was detained and questioned in a restricted area of the Mackinac Island resident property," Col. James F. Grady, director of the Michigan State Police, said in a statement. "Our troopers take all threats and incidents very seriously, including this one. We are monitoring this situation to understand the scope of the individual's intentions and connections to any known previous or ongoing threats against all government officials."

MSP has a security detail that protects the governor around the clock, Huls said.

"Any acts or threats of violence or intimidation against elected officials have no place in Michigan or this country," Huls said.

