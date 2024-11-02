National

Michigan election 2024: Current polls, history and why the state's results matter

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

TOPSHOT - People cast their in-person early ballot for the 2024 general election at the Northwest Activities Center on October 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Michigan is considered one of the seven key swing states that could decide the 2024 presidential election — and part of the so-called blue wall of Rust Belt states considered pivotal for Democrats.

Polls out of Michigan show the state is a toss-up between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Three websites that aggregate battleground state surveys — the Silver Bulletin, FiveThirtyEight and the New York Times — each have Harris leading Trump in the Wolverine State by 1 percentage point or less.

🗳 Key races 

In addition to the presidential contest, Michigan is home to a key downballot race between Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, and former Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican, that may help decide control of the U.S. Senate.

A poll conducted by AARP last month showed Slotkin with a slight 3-point advantage (49% to 46%) over Rogers.

↩️ Past election history

The results of the last three presidential elections in Michigan are as follows:

2020: Joe Biden (D) defeated Donald Trump (R) by 2.78%.

2016: Donald Trump (R) defeated Hillary Clinton (D) by 0.23%.

2012: Barack Obama (D) defeated Mitt Romney (R) by 9.46%.

📈 Which way the state is trending

Michigan had been reliably Democratic in presidential races for more than two decades — until 2016, when Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

📌 Why it matters

Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — the so-called blue wall for Democrats — are critical for Harris. In 2016, Trump flipped all three, helping him win the presidency. In 2020, Joe Biden reclaimed all three, with Pennsylvania clinching his victory.

