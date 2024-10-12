Mets will start Kodai Senga in NLCS Game 1, Dodgers expected to start Jack Flaherty

Starting Kodai Senga in Game 1 of the National League Division Series worked well for the New York Mets. So manager Carlos Mendoza is following the same approach for the NLCS versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Senga will start Sunday's Game 1, Mendoza announced on Saturday. In his postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander pitched two innings and allowed one run on one hit. He walked one batter with three strikeouts on 31 pitches.

Jack Flaherty will get the Game 1 nod for the Dodgers, reports The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. He last started Game 2 of the NLDS versus the San Diego Padres and gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the NLCS for the Mets pic.twitter.com/RXGuSpDbUZ — SNY (@SNYtv) October 12, 2024

Making only his third start of the season, Senga won't be expected to throw many innings. But Mendoza agreed when asked if Senga could pitch three innings. He'll probably be limited to 45-50 pitches, so whichever comes first.

The Mets should have a fully available bullpen behind Senga for Game 1 with three days off and only three relievers appearing in last Wednesday's Game 5 clincher. Usual starters David Peterson and Tylor Megill should be included in that mix.

Kodai Senga's 2Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/t702RpDept — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 5, 2024

One difference between the Mets' NLDS and NLCS rotation is that Sean Manaea will start Game 2. He pitched Game 2 versus the Phillies and will have four days rest. Meanwhile, Luis Severino could conceivably be available to pitch in Game 1 or will likely start Game 3 on nine days rest and Jose Quintana will have seven since his NLDS Game 4 start.

Mendoza did not announce the starters for Games 3 and 4, however. But Severino and Quintana will likely go in that order and Senga presumably would start Game 5, if necessary.

For the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts hasn't yet officially announced any decisions. But Walker Buehler will likely start Game 2 with Yoshinobu Yamamoto possibly going in Game 3. That would put him on schedule to pitch Game 7 if it comes to that.