Men's basketball AP poll: Kansas, UConn are falling apart at the worst time

There was no change at the top of the poll yet again this week, but two of the biggest teams in the sport seem to be collapsing at just about the worst possible time.

Here’s everything you missed in Week 16 of the men's college basketball season, and the latest Associated Press poll.

What’s happened to UConn, Kansas?

Ever since Dan Hurley made his infamous "best coach in the f***ing sport" comments, UConn has been on a hard downhill slide.

The Huskies have gone just 4-4 since they snuck past Butler that day last month. Following a brutal 14-point loss to St. John’s on Sunday, which marked their second to the Red Storm during this span, the Huskies have fallen to 18-9 on the year. They’ve tumbled completely out of the rankings, and to fourth in the Big East standings with just four games left in the regular season. They didn't receive any votes in the poll this week, either.

While it’s not quite the moment to count them out, this is not a good moment for the two-time reigning national champions to be falling apart. The Big East, at least, is likely out of reach. St. John’s, which moved up to No. 7 this week, is the clear favorite to win the conference and run the table — especially if it can beat No. 1 Marquette in their regular season finale next month.

Kansas is in a very similar boat. The Jayhawks fell to BYU in a 34-point blowout on Tuesday night in Utah, which matched the worst loss the program has seen since Bill Self took over. While they rebounded with a 32-point win of their own over Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Jayhawks have dropped five of their last nine and now sit at 18-9 on the season. They fell out of the rankings for the first time since 2021 on Monday, too, and will take on three ranked opponents — including two inside the top 10 — to close out the regular season.

Though it’s not quite at the SEC’s level, the Big 12 is a close second. Houston currently holds the lead in the conference after its nine-point win over a shorthanded Iowa State team on Saturday. The Cougars now sit at No. 4 in this week’s poll, though they’ll take on No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night. A win there likely locks up the regular season title, though both teams — along with the Cyclones, Arizona and the other Cougars, who have won four straight and entered the rankings at No. 25 this week — should all have a legit play at the conference tournament title in Kansas City. This league is much less straightforward than the Big East.

Regardless of what happens next, both Kansas and UConn need to turn things around fast. Otherwise, the team that started out the season ranked No. 1 in the country and the other that was looking for a historic three-peat will be in an awful position come tournament time.

Games to watch this week

Monday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Houston at No. 10 Texas Tech | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN 2

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Ole Miss at No. 1 Auburn | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN 2

Saturday, March 1

No. 1 Auburn at No. 17 Kentucky | 1 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 6 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 3 Florida | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

No. 22 Arizona at No. 9 Iowa State | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, March 2

No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 8 Michigan State | 1:30 p.m. ET | CBS

AP Top 25

The full Associated Press men’s basketball poll from February 24, 2025.

1. Auburn (25-2)

2. Duke (24-3)

3. Florida (24-3)

4. Houston (23-4)

5. Tennessee (22-5)

6. Alabama (22-5)

7. St. John's (24-4)

8. Michigan State (22-5)

9. Iowa State (21-6)

10. Texas Tech (21-6)

11. Wisconsin (21-6)

12. Texas A&M (20-7)

13. Clemson (22-5)

14. Missouri (20-7)

15. Michigan (20-6)

16. Maryland (21-6)

17. Kentucky (18-9)

18. Memphis (22-5)

19. Louisville (21-6)

20. Purdue (19-9)

21. Marquette (20-7)

22. Arizona (18-9)

23. Saint Mary's (25-4)

24. Mississippi State (19-8)

25. BYU (19-8)

Others Receiving Votes: Creighton 53, Mississippi 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, Gonzaga 3, High Point 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah State 1, Yale 1