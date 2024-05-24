Memorial Day weekend weather: Tornadoes and record-high temperatures

NEW YORK — It's been a very active week for severe storms and tornadoes -- and more rough weather is in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, there were more than 2 dozen reported tornadoes across Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

Thursday also brought damaging winds that knocked down trees and power lines across Maine, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

On Friday, as people hit the road and head to the airport for Memorial Day weekend, more severe weather is in the forecast from Austin, Texas, to Chicago.

Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are possible in Dallas, Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; Indianapolis and Chicago.

On Saturday, Kansas and Oklahoma could see strong tornadoes, severe wind gusts and large hail.

On Sunday, cities in the bull's-eye for tornadoes will be St. Louis; Louisville, Kentucky; and Indianapolis.

On Memorial Day, the Northeast will face heavy rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding is possible along the Interstate 95 corridor, especially around Philadelphia and just west of New York City.

Record highs are also in the forecast this weekend for Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Monday could be the hottest Memorial Day on record for San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans and Miami.

The heat index -- what the temperature feels like with humidity -- could top 100 degrees.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.