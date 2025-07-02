Member of white supremacy group indicted for allegedly threatening federal officials: DOJ

WASHINGTON — A member of a white supremacist online terror group has been indicted for allegedly conspiring to develop a hit list of "high value targets" for assassination -- including federal officials, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors allege that 24-year-old Noah Lamb was part of a broader group called "The Terrorism Collective," which is a group that communicates on the site Telegram, an encrypted messaging server.

The group promotes "white supremacist accelerationism: an ideology centered around the belief that the white race is superior; that society is irreparably corrupt and cannot be saved by political action," according to federal prosecutors.

The indictment further states that the group advocates that "violence and terrorism is necessary to ignite a race war and 'accelerate' the collapse of the government and the rise of the white ethnostate."

The group allegedly had a hit list of targets, which included a U.S. senator, federal judges, a former U.S attorney and state and local officials.

They allegedly described it as "a kill list in book form" and had a card for each target, including "a kill book complete with full doxes and images," according to the indictment.

Lamb and the other members of the group allegedly targeted the members based on their race.

"Each List card includes reasons why Terrorgram considered the target an enemy of the cause of white supremacist accelerationism," according to the indictment.

"For example, the List describes Federal-official 1 as an 'Anti-White, Anti-gun, Jewish Senator,' The List calls Federal Official 2 'an invader' from a foreign country and highlighted the judge's ruling on an immigration issue," according to the indictment.

Lamb's primary role, according to the DOJ, was to find their home addresses and include their personal information.

"The defendant collaborated with members of the online Terrorgram Collective to create a list of targets for assassination," acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith for the Eastern District of California said in a press release.

"Individuals on the list were targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity, including federal officials," Beckwith said.

The identities of the officials included in the alleged hit list were not named.

