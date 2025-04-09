Masters 2025 Par 3 Contest: Tee times, past winners and how to watch the one-round competition

The first round of the 2025 Masters doesn't get underway until Thursday, but a number of golf stars will take to the course a day early to take part in one of the event's most storied traditions. The Masters Par 3 Contest will take place Wednesday, and promises to be a fun warmup ahead of the first round.

Ninety-one players — including current golfers and past champions — will take on Augusta's Par 3 course in a one-round competition Wednesday. Masters Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler will be among that group, as will other standouts like Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Here's what you need to know about the Masters Par 3 Contest before all the action gets underway.

What is the Masters Par 3 Contest?

The Masters Par 3 Contest is a tradition at Augusta National. A day before the first round of the Masters, golfers play a one-round competition on Augusta's Par 3 course. It's more of a relaxed atmosphere, as golfers often involve their children in the festivities.

Augusta's Par 3 course spans nine holes. The Par 3 Contest began in 1960 and has grown more popular since its inception. The course underwent a significant renovation ahead of the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest.

How to watch the Masters Par 3 Contest?

The Masters Par 3 Contest will air on ESPN on Wednesday. Masters coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET. The network will broadcast the Par 3 Contest starting at 2 p.m. ET. It will run until 4 p.m ET.

The Masters app, Masters.com and ESPN+ will provide early streaming coverage.

Is there a Masters Par 3 Contest prize?

There's no money associated with winning the Masters Par 3 Contest. Golfers receive a trophy for taking home the top prize at the event.

While that sounds harmless, there's a reason golfers should avoid winning the Par 3 Contest. Some believe there's a Masters Par 3 Contest curse. No golfer who has won the Par 3 Contest has gone on to win the Masters that same year.

Masters Par 3 Contest tee times

All times listed below are ET.

12 p.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Angel Cabrera

12:07 p.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

12:14 p.m.: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Min Woo Lee

12:21 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, Evan Beck

12:28 p.m.: Ian Woosnam, Larry Mize, Bernhard Langer

12:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim

12:49 p.m.: Gary Player, Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence

12:56 p.m.: Tom Watson, Mark O'Meara, Nick Faldo

1:03 p.m.: Davis Riley, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

1:10 p.m.: Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Justin Hastings

1:17 p.m. Billy Horschel, Kevin Yu, Nick Dunlap

1:24 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas

1:38 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:45 p.m. Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose

1:52 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson

1:59 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Nicolas Echavarria

2:06 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai

2:13 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young

2:27 p.m.: Ben Crenshaw, Hiroshi Tai, Noah Kent

2:34 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Cameron Davis, Tom Hoge

2:41 p.m.: Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk

2:48 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Michael Kim, Brian Campbell

2:55 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

3:02 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger, Fred Couples

3:16 p.m.: Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Harris English

3:23 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

3:30 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

3:37 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

3:44 p.m.: Jose Luis Ballester, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed

3:51 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson

4:05 p.m.: Danny Willett, Laurie Canter

4:12 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau

Masters Par 3 Contest previous winners

A variety of golfers have won the Masters Par 3 Contest over the years, with a handful taking home the trophy multiple times. Again, no golfer who has won the Par 3 Contest has also won the Masters in the same year.

1960: Sam Snead

1961: Deana Beman

1962: Bruce Crampton

1963: George Bayer

1964: Labron Harris Jr.

1965: Art Wall Jr.

1966: Terry Dill

1967: Arnold Palmer

1968: Bob Rosburg

1969: Bob Lunn

1970: Harold Henning

1971: Dave Stockton

1972: Steve Melnyk

1973: Gay Brewer

1974: Sam Snead

1975: Isao Aoki

1976: Jay Haas

1977: Tom Weiskopf

1978: Lou Graham

1979: Joe Inman

1980: Johnny Miller

1981: Isao Aoki

1982: Tom Watson

1983: Hale Irwin

1984: Tommy Aaron

1985: Hubert Green

1986: Gary Koch

1987: Bren Crenshaw

1988: Tsuneyuki Nakajima

1989: Bob Gilder

1990: Raymond Floyd

1991: Rocco Mediate

1992: Davis Love III

1993: Chip Beck

1994: Vijay Singh

1995: Hal Sutton

1996: Jay Haas

1997: Sandy Lyle

1998: Sandy Lyle

1999: Jor Durant

2000: Chris Perry

2001: David Toms

2002: Nice Price

2003: Pádraig Harrington and David Toms (joint winners)

2004: Pádraig Harrington

2005: Jerry Pate

2006: Ben Crane

2007: Mark O'Meara

2008: Rory Sabbatini

2009: Tim Clark

2010: Louis Oosthuizen

2011: Luke Donald

2012: Jonathan Byrd and Pádraig Harrington (joint winners)

2013: Ted Potter Jr.

2014: Ryan Moore

2015: Kevin Streelman

2016: Jimmy Walker

2017: N/A (canceled due to rain)

2018: Tom Watson

2019: Matt Wallace

2020: N/A (canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic)

2021: N/A (canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic)

2022: Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir (joint winners)

2023: Tom Hoge

2024: Rickie Fowler

When does the 2025 Masters start?

The first round of the 2025 Masters kicks off Thursday morning. The honorary starters will take the course at 7:30 a.m. ET to get things started.

For more information on the 2025 Masters, including tee times and odds, Yahoo Sports has you covered here.