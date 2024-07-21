Mariners star Julio Rodríguez leaves game with apparent leg injury after crashing into outfield wall

Two-time Seattle Mariners All-Star Julio Rodríguez left Sunday's game against the Houston Astros with an apparent leg injury after a violent collision with the outfield wall.

Rodríguez attempted to make a play on a deep fly ball off the bat of Yordan Álvarez. He crashed into the wall and dropped the ball at the warning track. Both of his feet hit the wall, and he left a gash in the wall with the spikes on his left shoe. He immediately grabbed his right ankle in pain when he hit the ground.

Julio Rodriguez has exited with an injury after crashing into the wall



Rodríguez spent several moments on the ground before standing up and being helped off the field by a trainer. He was able to limp off the field while putting weight on his right foot, but did not return to the game. Details of his injury weren't immediately clear.

Álvarez reached third base on the play for an RBI triple to cut Seattle's lead to 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

