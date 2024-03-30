March Madness: Flau'jae Johnson's 24 points, 12 rebounds leads LSU past UCLA to advance to Elite Eight

Flau'jae Johnson led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds as the LSU Tigers topped the UCLA Bruins 78-69 to advance to the Elite Eight. Angel Reese contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds for her 15th straight double-double.

LSU will face the winner of Iowa-Colorado on Monday in Albany, N.Y. as they continue their quest for a second straight NCAA title.

SHE IS THE MOMENT‼️ SHE IS THE MAIN EVENT‼️ SHE IS EVERYTHINGGGG‼️



@Flaujae

The matchup between the No. 2 seeded Bruins and No. 3 seeded Tigers was tight through the opening quarter. LSU built up a seven-point lead by halftime, but that evaporated with UCLA catching up and sending the game into the fourth quarter tied at 48.

UCLA had a pair of three-point leads in the fourth, but LSU finished strong, outscoring their opponents 10-2 over the final 1:46 of the game.

