March Madness Elite Eight tip times, schedule: How to watch, follow the fourth round of the men's NCAA tournament

Half of the Elite Eight field is now set.

The first four games of the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA tournament are now in the books after a very solid start to the round on Thursday night. No. 1 Florida flew past Maryland, and No. 2 Alabama dropped 113 points on BYU to make it into the Elite Eight. Then in the second wave of games, Duke and Cooper Flagg survived a late push from Arizona to advance.

But it was Texas Tech's incredible rally that was the highlight of the night. The Red Raiders rallied out of a 17-point hole in the second half to force overtime before finally beating John Calipari and Arkansas 85-83. They'll now take on Florida on Saturday night, while Alabama and Duke will match up in New Jersey.

The Sweet 16 will wrap up on Friday with four more games, including from both Auburn and Houston — which are the other two No. 1 seeds in the tournament. The Tigers will take on Michigan in Atlanta on Friday night, while the Cougars will matchup with Purdue in Indianapolis. Ole Miss and Michigan State will square off in the early wave, as will Kentucky and Tennessee.

While the field isn't finalized yet, here's everything you need to know to keep up with the Elite Eight this weekend.

NCAA tournament Elite Eight tip times

All times ET | *Approx. tip time

Saturday, March 29

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Florida

When: 6:09 p.m.Where: San FranciscoTV: TBS/TruTV

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke

When: 8:49 p.m.* Where: Newark, New JerseyTV: TBS/TruTV