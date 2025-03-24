March Madness 2025 Sweet 16 tip times, schedule: How to watch, follow the third round of the men's NCAA tournament

The weekend of the men’s NCAA tournament is in the books, and there aren’t many underdogs left.

There is just one double digit seed that's made its way through to the Sweet 16, which came after No. 10 Arkansas and coach John Calipari knocked off Rick Pitino and St. John's on Saturday. This is also the first time in history that the Sweet 16 is only made up of teams from the power five conferences.

The SEC, which set a record with 14 bids in this year's tournament, has seven teams into the Sweet 16 — including No. 1 seeds Florida and Auburn. That's a tournament record. The other two top seeds in the tournament are into the next round, too. Houston snuck past Gonzaga in its second round game, and Cooper Flagg and Duke cruised to blowout wins in their first two games. The Blue Devils are the lone ACC team moving on.

Teams will now turn their attention to the Sweet 16, which will start on Thursday with regional games in New Jersey and San Francisco. The round will wrap up on Friday with four games in Atlanta and Indianapolis. Here's everything you need to know to follow the Sweet 16 next weekend.

NCAA tournament Sweet 16 tip times

All times ET | *Approx. tip time

Thursday, March 27

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 2 Alabama

When: 7:09 p.m. Where: Newark, New JerseyTV: CBS

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Florida

When: 7:39 p.m. Where: San FranciscoTV: TBS/TruTV

No. 5 Oregon/No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke

When: 9:39 p.m.*Where: Newark, New JerseyTV: CBS

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

When: 10:09 p.m.*Where: San FranciscoTV: TBS/TruTV

Friday, March 28

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Michigan State

When: 7:09 p.m. Where: AtlantaTV: CBS

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee

When: 7:39 p.m. Where: IndianapolisTV: TBS/TruTV

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 1 Auburn

When: 9:39 p.m.*Where: AtlantaTV: CBS

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Houston

When: 10:09 p.m.*Where: IndianapolisTV: TBS/TruTV