Manhunt on for murder suspect who allegedly shot mother and young daughter to death in parked car

By Jon Haworth, ABC News

Worcester Police Department

WORCESTER, Mass. — A manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man who is suspected of shooting and killing a mother and her young daughter inside of a parked car in Massachusetts, police say.

The Worcester Police Department in Massachusetts say they are searching for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, who should be considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for charges connected to the murder of Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella Nunez, on Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. when police found the two female victims shot inside a parked car.

Belnavis is currently wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

A second individual has been arrested in connection with the homicide, but authorities say that details about that suspect will be released at a later time.

If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

Belnavis should be considered armed and dangerous. The investigation is currently ongoing.

