Manhattan DA says he wouldn't oppose Trump's request to have his hush money conviction tossed

NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney’s office said Tuesday it would not oppose former President Donald Trump’s request to file a motion arguing that his conviction should be tossed, a move that will almost certainly delay Trump’s sentencing, which is currently set for July 11.

“Although we believe defendant's arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” assistant district attorney Josh Steinglass wrote in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan.

Prosecutors asked for two weeks to respond to the defense motion.

On Monday, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling that President Donald Trump has some presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken to overturn results of the 2020 election, Trump's attorneys sent a letter to Judge Merchan asking to have his New York conviction thrown out, according to sources.

Trump will be arguing that his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records be thrown out because of the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity.

Judge Merchan has yet to rule on Trump’s request to file his motion or made any determination about the sentencing date.

