Man who pulled gun on pastor charged with homicide after cousin found dead: Police

NEW YORK — A man who pulled a gun on a pastor at a Pennsylvania church Sunday has been charged with homicide after his cousin was found shot to death, according to the Allegheny County Police.

Bernard Junior Polite, 26, was arrested Sunday after allegedly attempting to shoot Rev. Glenn Germany during a sermon at the Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in the Pittsburgh suburb of North Braddock.

The incident, which was captured on a livestream, showed Polite getting tackled from behind by a church deacon after his handgun jammed.

After Polite was arrested, the body of a 56-year-old man -- identified as Derek Polite -- was found fatally shot in the suspect's home, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials said the suspect had been charged with homicide in connection with the death of the man, who they said was his cousin.

Witnesses interviewed by detectives said they saw the suspect "pacing outside the residence" the morning of the church incident, and a neighbor "reported hearing a noise which could have been a gunshot."

Polite is being held in jail ahead of his arraignment.

According to a criminal complaint, Polite allegedly confessed to attempting to kill the pastor, telling a police trooper, "God told him to do it."

In an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America, the pastor said it was a "miracle" he survived the attempted shooting.

"He pulled the trigger and a miracle of God happened that the gun got jammed. That bullet had a name on it," Germany said.

Germany told GMA he saw Polite enter the church, and that the man smiled at him before walking up to the pulpit and pointing the gun at him. The deacon, Clarence McCallister, can be seen tackling Polite as Germany darts behind a podium.

"I just jumped up and ... pulled his arm down to his side and locked him up," McCallister told GMA.

Germany described McCallister's quick response as "an act of heroism if I've ever seen one."

