Man who allegedly killed Queens couple after forcing way into home pleads not guilty: DA

(NEW YORK) -- A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he forced his way into a Queens, New York, home, killed the elderly couple who lived there, set fire to the house and then went on a shopping spree with the victims’ credit card, prosecutors said.

Jamel McGriff, 42, is charged in a 50-count indictment with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, kidnapping, arson, burglary and other offenses in connection with last month's home invasion.

McGriff allegedly "made multiple attempts to transfer money from their bank account, murdered them and set the house ablaze before fleeing with their phones and credit cards," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

On Sept. 8, McGriff allegedly knocked on the Oltons' neighbor’s door asking to charge his phone, and the neighbor turned him away, police said. Surveillance video showed McGriff then going to the victims' house and victim Frank Olton letting him in, according to police.

Surveillance video showed McGriff going into the Oltons' home around 10 a.m. and he did not leave until roughly 3:08 p.m, and he was seen walking from the home carrying a duffel bag, authorities said. Later, the Oltons’ son was notified by an alarm company there was a fire at the house.

Frank Olton, 76, was found tied to a pole in his basement suffering from multiple stab wounds, and his wife Maureen Olton, 77, was found on the house's first floor, severely burned, the NYPD said.

After McGriff allegedly left the Oltons' home, around 6 p.m., he is accused of making two purchases totaling $796.10 on Frank Olton’s credit card at Macy’s in Herald Square in Manhattan, prosecutors said. McGriff allegedly provided the cashier with his personal loyalty number for the transactions, prosecutors said.

On Sept. 9, McGriff allegedly deposited the Oltons’ phones into a machine that disburses cash for mobile devices at a Bronx check cashing store, and he allegedly used his own personal identification for the transactions, officials said.

McGriff is due to return to court on Nov. 12. He faces a life sentence if convicted.

