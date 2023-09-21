Man rescued dangling from California's highest bridge 700 feet above river

NEW YORK — A 19-year-old man has been rescued dangling approximately 700 feet above a river in California after getting stuck there while his friend filmed the whole ordeal.

The incident occurred on Monday just before 6:30 p.m. when authorities from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department say they received a call informing them that a 19-year-old male was dangling from a rope on the Foresthill Bridge -- a structure that is 730 feet above the North Fork of the American River and has the highest deck in California and the fourth highest in the entire United States.

More than two dozen first responders from Placer County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit responded along with their Technical Rescue Team, Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday following the incident.

“PCSO deputies arrived and a command post was set up for both agencies to coordinate incoming resources. TRT and deputies made their way onto the catwalk under the bridge and located the subject,” the statement read. “PCSO’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Mountain Rescue Team was called and multiple team members responded to assist.”

Following an investigation, authorities learned that the 19-year-old who needed to be rescued, along with his 17-year-old friend, were “filming him swing from the underside of the bridge” when the unnamed 19-year-old became stuck hanging from the bridge on a rope approximately 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk, said PCSO. The 17-year-old subsequently called emergency services informing them that the 19-year-old was stuck and needed immediate assistance.

Emergency responders were able to lower a rescuer to the 19-year-old man and were able to successfully bring him back up to the catwalk, PCSO said.

“The 19 year-old was checked on scene by medics and declined any medical attention, not having any obvious injuries,” authorities confirmed. “CALFIRE’s TRT and and PCSO’s SAR did an exceptional job saving this young man’s life.”

The man who was rescued and his 17-year-old friend were ultimately cited for trespassing on the Foresthill Bridge and the subjects were released without further incident.

