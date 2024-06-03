Man literally dodges bullet thanks to his chain necklace: 'Just incredible'

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man in Colorado literally dodged a bullet thanks to his chain, according to police.

The victim was wearing a silver chain, about 10 millimeters in width, when he got into an argument with an armed man on Tuesday, according to police in Commerce City, just outside of Denver.

The suspect fired, and instead of hitting the victim in the neck, the .22-caliber bullet got lodged in the chain, police said.

The victim only suffered a puncture wound, police said.

"We'd say he really dodged a bullet," police said, "but in reality, he LODGED a bullet."

The chain "is likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive," police said. "Just incredible."

The suspect, who was not named, was arrested and is facing attempted homicide charges, police said.

