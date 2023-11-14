Man fatally struck by vehicle after Bills-Broncos game Monday, police say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle after Monday's Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, law enforcement officials said.

The Rochester resident was struck by a vehicle near Stadium Drive, Orchard Park Police said. He was treated by EMS but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

New York State Police and Buffalo Police later located a vehicle suspected to have been involved in Buffalo. A suspect is not in custody at this time, officials said.

A second man, a 36-year-old from Buffalo, was also hit by a vehicle near the stadium Monday evening, police said.

That man is in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center, after authorities said the man crossed the street into the path of a vehicle which had the right of way, police said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, officials said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.