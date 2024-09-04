Man charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly stabbing Philadelphia park ranger

PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia park ranger on Sunday has been charged with ethnic intimidation, police said.

The suspect -- 34-year-old Thomas Riceman -- also faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told ABC News.

Police said they responded to reports of an assault Sunday afternoon in Rittenhouse Square, where they found the victim in the park's security booth suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who had been working inside the security booth, told police the suspect had entered the booth and laid down before the alleged attack.

When the victim asked the suspect to leave, the suspect "suddenly attacked," stabbing the victim in the face and head with scissors, police said.

According to police, the ethnic intimidation charge was filed because the suspect allegedly told the park ranger to "go back to his own country."

Despite being injured, police said the victim managed to handcuff the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where police said he was last listed as being in stable condition.

ABC News wasn't immediately able to determine if the suspect had retained legal counsel.

