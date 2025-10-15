Man charged with murder over 40 years after teen's killing: DA

(NEW YORK) -- Authorities in suburban New York believe they have closed a murder case that had been open for more than 40 years.

In November 1984, 16-year-old Theresa Fusco disappeared after she was fired from her job working the snack bar at a roller rink in Lynbrook. Three men who had been convicted of her death were exonerated in 2003 based on DNA evidence.

On Wednesday, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced 63-year-old man Richard Bilodeau has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Fusco's death. The indictment further charges him with second-degree murder during the commission or attempted commission of first-degree rape.

A discarded smoothie cup was the critical piece of evidence in the nearly 41-year-old murder case that Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said "sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Lynbrook community" and a fear that young women were at risk.

Investigators had been surveilling the suspect for months when a break came in February. Bilodeau went to get a smoothie not far from his home in Center Moriches and investigators recovered the discarded cup and straw from the trash and brought it for testing, officials said.

"The DNA from that straw, Richard Bilodeau's DNA, was a match," Donnelly said during a press briefing Wednesday. "The DNA in this case led us straight to Richard Bilodeau."

Donnelly said Bilodeau, who lived by himself in Center Moriches, had been under investigation since early 2024.

He was arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge. Donnelly said he denied knowing Fusco, "but science proves otherwise."

"Through his denials that he had ever known her name, who she was, he made kind of a flippant comment about the 1980s. He said, 'People got away with murder.' Well, I'll tell you something, Mr. Bilodeau, I've got you now," Donnelly said.

Fusco's father said he "never gave up hope" and the indictment "brings closure" to him and his family.

"It's heartbreaking to go through this over and over again, but this seems like a finalization and I'm very grateful, very grateful, for me and my family to come to an end like this, than to constantly be a cold case situation," Tom Fusco said during Wednesday's press briefing.

In 1984, Bilodeau was a 23-year-old living with his grandparents in Lynbrook, a mile from Hot Skates, the roller rink where Fusco had worked, officials said.

Fusco's body was found buried under leaves and shipping pallets. Police said she had been strangled, sexually assaulted and beaten.

The murder stunned her Nassau County community, especially when two other teens went missing in the same area, which became known as the Lynbrook Triangle, a local take on the Bermuda Triangle, known for its disappearances.

Three men were charged in Fusco's death, convicted and sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

The men insisted they were innocent, and, in 2003, DNA technology caught up to the case and confirmed semen found on the girl's body was from another man and their convictions were vacated.

One of the wrongly convicted, John Restivo, told "Good Morning America" in 2003, "For years … someone would ask me how I'm doing today. I'd say, 'Not good, I woke up on the wrong side of the wall this morning.' Yesterday I was able to say, 'I woke up on the right side of the wall this morning.'"

