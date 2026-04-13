Man charged after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) -- A Texas man has been charged with traveling to California to allegedly throw a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's house, according to court records unsealed on Monday.

The suspect, Daniel Moreno-Gama, was allegedly caught on video surveillance outside the CEO's home in San Francisco, according to court records.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, the suspect allegedly "threw an incendiary destructive device" at Altman's house, which sparked a fire on an exterior gate, San Francisco police said. No one was injured, police said.

The suspect was arrested about an hour later outside OpenAI's headquarters, where he was allegedly threatening to burn down the building, according to police.

Moreno-Gama, who allegedly had kerosene in his backpack, was seen trying to hit the building's glass with a chair, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors said they also found a document in which Moreno-Gama allegedly expressed anti-AI-executive sentiments.

He allegedly had a list of names and addresses of apparent board members and chief executive officers of AI companies and investors.

"MORENO-GAMA stated he “killed /attempted to kill” Victim-1,” court documents said. “MORENO-GAMA also wrote, 'Also if I am going to advocate for others to kill and commit crimes, then I must lead by example and show that I am fully sincere in my message.'"

In a separate incident, two people have been arrested for allegedly firing shots at Altman's house on Sunday morning, police said.

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