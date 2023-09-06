National

Man arrested for allegedly beating, sexually assaulting UW-Madison student off-campus

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

Police car - fast moving with bright flashing lights Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

MADISON, Wisc. — (MADISON, Wisc.) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, Madison police announced at a news conference Wednesday.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday off-campus on a block in downtown Madison, police said.

Someone who lives in the area called police after finding the victim "severely beaten," the Madison Police Department said.

The victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, police said. She is expected to survive her injuries, police said Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned for this individual, keeping them and their family in our thoughts and providing all possible support," UW-Madison Dean of Students Christina Olstad and UW Police Chief Kristen Roman said in an alert to the school community regarding the "violent and severe attack."

Police this week urged people to be on "high alert" and said patrols in the area were increased.

"It was just kind of terrifying because I was like, that kind of could've been me," Wisconsin student Azza Bayoudh told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!