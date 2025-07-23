Man arrested for murder in Michigan after hang-up 911 call, police say

(DETROIT) -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in Michigan after a call for help suddenly cut off, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. when police in Shelby Township, near Detroit, received a 911 call from a man who immediately hung up the phone, according to a statement from police.

Officers were then sent to the apartment to check on the welfare of the occupants, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers were met at the door by Terrance Lamar Bowie, a 29-year-old male from Casco, Michigan,” authorities said. “Bowie made statements to officers indicating that there was a dead body located inside of the apartment.”

Officers then found the body a 27-year old woman in a bedroom. She has not been identified.

“Evidence gathered from the scene indicates that this was a homicide, and the suspect, Terrance Lamar Bowie, was placed under arrest,” police said.

Authorities confirmed that this “was not a random act of violence, as the victim and Bowie were both known to each other.”

Bowie was arraigned on Tuesday in district court and charged with second degree murder and scene tampering. His bond was set at $2 million by Judge Stephen Sierawski.

Bowie's next court appearance will be in August, officials said.

“Think twice before committing a crime in Shelby Township. Our team is committed to the safety and security of our residents and business owners,” said Police Chief Robert J. Shelide. “However, if you commit a violent crime in Shelby Township, we will leave no stone unturned and pursue you until you are brought to justice.”

