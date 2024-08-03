Man arrested after allegedly striking Lowe's employee on head with sledgehammer

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a Lowe's store employee with a sledgehammer and stole a drill set, police said.

Aaron Deshown Willams, 25, has been arrested on warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Durham Police Department.

The Lowe's employee was helping Williams when he allegedly took a sledgehammer from his shopping cart and struck the employee in the head, according to police.

When the victim fell to the ground, the customer grabbed a drill set box and ran out of the store, police added.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are now in stable condition.

William also had an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police. He is currently being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

