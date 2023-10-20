Man allegedly guns down judge who oversaw his divorce proceedings, manhunt ongoing: Sheriff

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — (HAGERSTOWN, Md.) -- Maryland authorities said they're searching for a man who allegedly targeted and gunned down the judge who oversaw his divorce proceedings.

Pedro Argote, 49, allegedly shot Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, in the judge's driveway in Hagerstown, Maryland, Thursday night while the victim's wife and son were home, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Wilkinson was presiding over Argote's divorce proceedings, Sheriff Brian Albert said at a news conference Friday. Argote's ex was granted custody at a hearing earlier in the day Thursday, which is believed to be the motive for the shooting, Albert said.

Argote did not attend Thursday's hearing, the sheriff said.

Argote should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff said.

Argote may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 with Maryland plates 4EH0408, authorities said. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police immediately.

Wilkinson served in Washington County's 4th Judicial Circuit since Jan. 10, 2020, according to his court biography.

State Delegate Neil Parrott said on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away. Police are actively searching for the murderer. Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson's family at this time."

