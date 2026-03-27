Man accused in brother's murder escapes from jail in Tennessee: Authorities

(NEW YORK) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they're searching for a murder suspect who escaped from a county jail.

Joshua Wayne Metcalf, 48, is wanted for escaping from the Hancock County Jail in northeast Tennessee, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday.

Metcalf was arrested for second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Jared Metcalf, in January 2024, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, and now he's been added to the TBI's Most Wanted List.

A local school district, Hancock County Schools, said its buildings will be closed and students will have remote learning on Friday due to the escape.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Metcalf's arrest, the TBI said. Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at 423-733-2250.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

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