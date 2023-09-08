Luke Rhodes, Colts, agree to extension that reportedly makes him NFL's highest-paid long snapper

The Indianapolis Colts and long snapper Luke Rhodes agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Friday. The reported four-year, $6.465 million extension came with a $1.1 million signing bonus and makes Rhodes the NFL's new highest-paid long snapper, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 30-year-old's professional story began when he joined the Colts' practice squad as an undrafted free-agent linebacker out of William & Mary in 2016.

Now, he joins San Francisco 49ers defensive star Nick Bosa and former Cincinnati Bengals No. 1 pick Joe Burrow in a group of highest-paid players in their respective positions.

Rhodes converted from linebacker during the 2017 offseason and earned the starting long snapper nod. His first extension came during the 2019 offseason, and this was the final year of his contract.

It pays to be consistently available and he’s missed just one game since his debut seven years ago. He's the second-longest tenured player on the Colts roster, behind center Ryan Kelly.

He's also built an impressive résumé. He was named a first-team AP All-Pro and landed a spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021. He notched second-team AP All-Pro honors in 2020.

His deal is the first contract extension the Colts have inked since Shane Steichen took over as head coach in February.

The team's relationship with Jonathan Taylor has been a major point of focus this offseason after he requested a trade in July. The decision not to pay the star running back was influenced by the team only winning four games last season, according to general manager Chris Ballard.

But last year's record didn't prevent the team from investing in their kicking game. Rhodes' rich deal comes after the team reportedly signed kicker Matt Gay to a four-year contract with a maximum value of $22.5 million in March. Gay became the second-highest-paid kicker behind Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens in the deal.