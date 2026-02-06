Luigi Mangione speaks out in court as his state trial is tentatively set for June

(NEW YORK) -- Luigi Mangione spoke out in court on Friday as Judge Gregory Carro tentatively scheduled his state murder case to begin on June 8.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett announced that Mangione's federal trial will begin with jury selection on Sept. 8 and opening statements on Oct. 13. But Carro said Friday that he believes the state case should go to trial first.

"It appears that the federal government has reneged on their agreement to let the state, who did most of the work in this case, to go first," he remarked at the beginning of the hearing.

Carro ended the hearing with a stern directive to defense lawyers, who repeatedly pushed back on the June 8 trial date.

“You have done a great job, so be ready on June 8,” Carro told the defense. "That’s it."

Seconds later, Mangione himself protested the judge’s decision as he was escorted out of court.

Mangione, shackled and wearing tan jail attire, looked toward the gallery and loudly said, "One plus one is two. Double jeopardy, by any common-sense definition."

Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo repeatedly argued during the hearing that the June date would leave them unprepared and would be unfair to Mangione.

"The defense will not be ready on June 8," she said. "Mr. Mangione is being put in an untenable situation that is a tug of war between two different prosecution officers."

Prosecutor Joel Seidemann responded by arguing that the defense is trying to

deprive [them] of a right to try the case" by creating a double jeopardy issue.

"It is absolutely unfair that Mr. Seidemann wants two bites of the apple," Friedman Agnifilo said. "New York state has a double jeopardy law for a reason."

"Counsel is seeking to jeopardize us out of the federal case," Seidemann responded. "We have every reason to be the prosecuting authority."

Seidemann argued that state prosecutors and investigators have done the bulk of the investigation and should be able to try a murder that took place on the streets of Manhattan. He claimed that the family of the victim, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, requested that the state case go first.

"That’s something certainly to be considered," Seidemann said.

While Carro suggested that defense lawyers could resolve the conflict by asking the federal judge to delay the federal case, Friedman Agnifilo said she would not do so.

"It would be legal malpractice for us to do something that is not in our client’s best interest," she said. "We have been working round the clock in both cases, fighting both cases."

Carro said he could push the trial date to Sept. 8 if the Department of Justice decides to appeal a ruling in Mangione's federal case.

Mangione, who is accused of gunning down Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in December 2024, has pleaded not guilty to the state and federal charges. The federal judge last week took the death penalty off the table in the federal case.

