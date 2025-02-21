Luigi Mangione set to appear in court in New York state case on Friday

NEW YORK — Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is set to return to a New York City courtroom on Friday for a brief appearance in his state murder case.

The afternoon appearance in Manhattan's State Supreme Court marks Mangione's first hearing since his arraignment on the state charges in late December 2024, when he appeared in a maroon sweater and pleaded not guilty to murder charges that include an enhancement for terrorism.

The judge is expected to ask the parties for an update on the exchange of evidence and, perhaps, set a trial date.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

He remains in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn.

Mangione, 26, also faces federal charges, including one that could yield the death penalty, but he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury. His next date in federal court is in mid-March.

The suspect is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, as the CEO headed to an investors conference, in an act that prosecutors said was premeditated, targeted and "intended to evoke terror."

His defense team has alleged the case was being politicized and has vowed to fight the state and federal charges.

The New York state and federal cases are in addition to the charges brought against Mangione in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested following a dayslong manhunt and faces charges including forgery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mangione made his first formal statement Friday since his arrest on a website launched by his New York defense team, in which he thanked his supporters.

"I am overwhelmed by -- and grateful for -- everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," he said in the statement. "Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.