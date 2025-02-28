LSU women's track athlete dies in car crash

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two people, including a Louisiana State University women's pole vaulter, died in a car crash on the school's Baton Rouge campus Wednesday night, according to college officials.

At approximately 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday, the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Nicholas Drive and attempted to make a left turn on South Quad Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

When trying to make the left turn, the "Honda Accord was struck by the driver of a BMW motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Nicholson Drive."

The driver of the car and the motorcyclist, 23-year-old Bohdi Linton, both died on the scene of the accident, police said.

Dillon Reidenauer, 18, was identified as the driver of the car, LSU Athletics said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon," LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said. "Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon's loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident."

Reidenauer was a freshman at LSU, pursuing a degree in interior design and was a part of the women's pole vault team, the college said.

Originally from Abita Springs, Louisiana, Reidenauer was one of the top prep pole vaulters in the state while attending Fontainebleau High School. She finished second at the 2024 LHSAA 5A Championships and placed fourth at that same meet as a junior.

Her bio on LSU's athletics page describes Reidenauer as "one of the best pole vaulters in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school."

LSU is one of the top pole vaulting programs in the nation, thanks in part to alum Mondo Duplantis, who holds the world record in the event and won gold at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Reidenauer, as a freshman, was not yet competing, but was learning under the team's top pole vaulter, senior Johanna Duplantis, the younger sister of the acknowledged greatest pole vaulter of all time.

Shaver said the team is currently on the road at College Station, Texas, for the SEC Championships and "thanks Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion."

LSU Athletics said they are "providing resources and support to all of our student-athletes and staff directly impacted by this tragic loss."

