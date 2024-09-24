Longtime Rockies star Charlie Blackmon announces retirement after 14 MLB seasons

Charlie Blackmon is calling it a career.

The longtime Colorado Rockies outfielder announced on Monday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2024 MLB season.

"I have been blessed to call the city of Denver and the Colorado Rockies my baseball home for the entirety of my career," he said in a statement, in part. "I am grateful for the support of this organization, my teammates and most of all Rockies fans. It is with a thankful heart and a career's worth of memories that I choose a new path."

Blackmon spent his entire career with the Rockies, who selected him in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft. The 38-year-old made his debut with the team in 2011 and has been a staple with the franchise ever since.

Blackmon earned four All-Star nods throughout his career and won the National League batting title in 2017, when he carried a .311 batting average while leading the league in hits, runs and triples. The two-time Silver Slugger currently holds a career .292 batting average with 226 home runs and 797 RBI in 1,618 games. He is second in Rockies franchise history in games played, at-bats, runs, hits and doubles. He’s the franchise leader in triples.

Blackmon signed a one-year, $13 million deal to return to the team this season.

The Rockies have six games left in the regular season, starting with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals that kicks off on Tuesday. They hold a 60-96 record, which has them last in the NL West standings, and they will miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season.