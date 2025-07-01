Lone wolf actor biggest threat to 4th of July festivities in New York, San Francisco: FBI, DHS bulletins

NEW YORK — A lone wolf actor poses the biggest threat to Fourth of July celebrations in New York and San Francisco, according to multiple intelligence bulletins obtained by ABC News.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are concerned about the potential for copycat attacks from the New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day, as well as homegrown extremists.

"We are concerned about the potential threat of copycat attacks inspired by the 2025 New Year's Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans and continued [foreign terrorist organizations] messaging calling for attacks against Western targets," both bulletins say.

Those who could be inspired by terrorist organizations who are in the U.S., are of concern for law enforcement, according to the bulletins.

In New York, officials are concerned about individuals "motivated by a broad range of racial, ethnic, political, religious, anti-government, societal, or personal grievances."

"Of these actors, US-based violent extremists supporting FTOs and [Domestic violent extremists] not linked to FTOs represent two of the most persistent threats," the bulletins say. "Lone offenders, in particular, remain a concern due to their ability to often avoid detection until operational and to inflict significant casualties."

In San Francisco, "malicious actors, including violent extremists and criminals, could potentially exploit or target First Amendment-protected demonstrations via mass casualty or opportunistic attacks; dangerous, destructive, or disruptive activity; or other criminal disruptions, as we have seen with other events in the past," according to DHS.

"We remain concerned that these malicious actors and violent extremists may attempt to create public safety hazards using weapons, chemical irritants, bodily fluids, or other hazardous materials, and enter and disrupt designated event areas that are closed to public access," say both bulletins dated June 23, 2025.

Authorities are also concerned about drones, which may pose a danger to participants, attendees and law enforcement, authorities say.

The conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas is also of concern, and authorities cite last month's Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, and bias against the Jewish community as an indicator.

"Individuals with grievances linked to the conflict could also perceive large gatherings, such as Independence Day celebrations, as opportunistic targets symbolic of the West in general," according to the law enforcement bulletins.

