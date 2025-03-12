Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown laments Bears' 'unlimited money' amid acquisition spree: 'What the f*** is this?'

The Chicago Bears are loading up.

Chicago's been one of the most active teams in the NFL's offseason in an effort to catch up in a cutthroat NFC North.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has taken notice. And the Detroit Lions wide receiver doesn't sound pleased. St. Brown watched his offensive coordinator Ben Johnson bolt for the Bears as Chicago's head coach in January. Now the Bears are going on a trading and free-agent spending spree.

St. Brown reacted on a recent episode of his St. Brown podcast while speaking with his brother and pending Saints free agent Equanimeous St. Brown. He did not hold back with his thoughts — or his language (NSFW warning).

"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f***ing money. This shit is crazy."



Once again, the Bears are making some big moves in free agency. pic.twitter.com/gv41Opg96S — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) March 11, 2025

"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f***ing money," St. Brown said. "Joe Thuney, boom. Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalhman, bang."

St. Brown then struggled with the pronunciation of edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo's name. Odeyingbo, like offensive linemen Thuney, Jackson and Dhalman, has joined the Bears in recent transactions as they build in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

After stumbling over Odeyingbo, St. Brown continued.

"Crazy amount of money," St. Brown continued. "Grady Jarrett, bang. They're just breaking everybody off. They have unlimited money. What the 'f*** is this. ... Ben's just making moves left and right."

After a disappointing 5-12 season with rookie Caleb Williams at quarterback, the Bears are prioritizing building around the former No. 1 overall pick by shoring up their offensive line. They've also made additions on the defensive line in Jarrett and Odeyingbo in addition to reaching deals with some of their own pending free agents.

It adds up to a concerted effort to build a competitive team in an NFC North that send three teams to the playoffs last season. And it's gotten the attention of St. Brown.