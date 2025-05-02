LeBron James reportedly sustained multi-week knee injury during Lakers' elimination game vs. Timberwolves

Had the Los Angeles Lakers extended their season Wednesday night, the team would have continued its postseason run without its best player. Superstar LeBron James reportedly sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during the contest, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The injury is expected to require roughly three-to-five weeks of recovery. Had the Lakers reached Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, James would have been unable to play, ending a streak of the star playing in 292 straight playoff games.

