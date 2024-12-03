LeBron James scores season-low 10 points in Lakers' 109–80 blowout loss to Timberwolves

LeBron James doesn't have to lead the Los Angeles Lakers in scoring for them to win. This season, he's been the team's leading scorer only four times. (By comparison, Anthony Davis has led the Lakers in scoring 11 times.)

However, when he only scores 10 points, it's difficult to believe that the Lakers will win. James registered his lowest total of the season in the Lakers 109–80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

James' previous low this season was 11 points on Oct. 28 versus the Phoenix Suns. He scored 12 in Friday's 101–93 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which could raise the question as to how James is feeling. Cameras showed him flexing his right hand while on the bench late in Monday's game, after Lakers coach JJ Redick cleared the bench in a blowout.

The Lakers were playing the second part of back-to-back games, following a 105–104 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday.