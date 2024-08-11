LeBron, Durant & Curry lead Team USA to an Olympic gold medal | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by James Edwards III to talk all things Team USA after LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry secured gold with a win over France on Saturday.

The guys talk about everyone that contributed to the win, and reflected on the close game against Serbia that led to this appearance in the gold medal game, including Steph Curry finally finding his 3-point shot and closing out things for the Americans.

With the win, Kevin Durant became the first men’s basketball player in history to win four gold medals. The guys talk bout why international basketball fits KD’s game and wonder if he’s the best basketball player in Olympic history.

With so many future Hall of Famers on the roster, it’s only natural to ask if this team is better than the ‘Dream Team’ from the 1992 Olympics or the ‘Redeem Team’ from the 2008 Olympics. The guys stack the rosters against each other to try and find a fair answer.

Vinnie and James agree that Steve Kerr was in a no-win position with this team, which is why he’s faced criticism about his rotations despite an undefeated record, and they wonder if he’ll still be the coach of Team USA during the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Speaking of, the guys wonder who the team will be built around if LeBron, Curry and Durant are no longer with the team in four years. Is it time for them to center everything around Anthony Edwards?

(01:40) - USA beats France to win gold medal in men’s basketball

(16:45) - Is Durant the best player in Olympic history?

(22:20) - Is this Team USA better than the ‘Dream Team’?

(28:10) - Will Kerr stick around after facing criticism?

(38:00) - Who will be on Team USA in 2028?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts