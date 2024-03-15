At least three dead after suspected tornadoes tear through Ohio

NEW YORK — At least three people are dead after suspected tornadoes ripped through Lakeview, Ohio, overnight, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Widespread damage has also been reported in Lakeview and the surrounding communities, officials say.

Elsewhere, a suspected tornado also touched down in Randolph County, Indiana, Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police.

There have been eight tornadoes reported across seven different states from Texas to Ohio throughout Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest tornado watch was issued for parts of Kentucky, southern Indiana and Ohio. The watch is to remain in effect until early Friday morning.

After an initial assessment, nearly half of the structures in Selma, Indiana, have been damaged, according to a press release from Delaware County Emergency Management Agency.

However, with 50% of structures being damaged, only minor injuries had been reported at the time of the assessment, according to the release.

While the Indiana State Police said earlier there had been at least three fatalities, at a press conference in the early hours of Friday morning, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said the information was not correct and no fatalities had been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.