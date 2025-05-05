National

At least 9 injured in Glendale, Arizona, shooting: Police

By Vanessa Navarrete and Leah Sarnoff, ABC News
GLENDALE, AZ — At least nine people were injured when shots rang out at a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday night, according to police.

Officials said during a press conference there were allegedly multiple shooters involved.

The shooting occurred at around 7:45 p.m. local time at El Camaron Gigante, a steak house near Grande Ave., according to Glendale police. The area is now safe with no danger to the public, police said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, police said, adding that multiple people had been detained for questioning but so far none arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Jeffrey Cook contributed to this report.

